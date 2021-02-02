Seniors struggle to get vaccine shots, health officials have answers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lots of frustration from those who are deemed eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but still haven’t gotten the shot.

“I think it was basically, “Oh! January 11th we can start getting vaccinated.” as if we actually had enough vaccine for everyone that was just then made eligible,” said Linda Vail.

Health officials have answers to help clear many other misconceptions about the vaccination process.

While they know that it doesn’t always seem that the left hand knows what the right is doing, they say it’s more about supply and demand.

“We are doing this work. We are not holding any vaccine,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail.

Health departments across mid-Michigan are responding to growing complaints from the communities regarding the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines.

“We’ve been trying to work through a pre-registration process. It gives folks the ability to go on our website and complete a pre-registration form. It essentially is a way for them to give us contact information,” said Jackson County Health Officer Rashmi Travis.

If you don’t have access to the internet or the ability to, you can call as well and get on a list for an appointment.

“But, keep in mind the amount of vaccine we have is really limited. So, it’s going to take us weeks and weeks to get through those folks,” said Barry-Eaton District Health Department Planning, Promotion, and Evaluation Director Anne Barna.

According to all three health departments, the limited supply of vaccine has caused a large hindrance.

“We still have a long way to go. It’s not a failure on our part to get the vaccine out. We are administering every single dose we get when we get it,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail.

There are also many misconceptions out there.

Many believe if they’ve signed up through their local health department as well as a pharmacy are throwing their name in the hat multiple times. However, according to Jackson Health Department’s Rashmi Travis, that isn’t the case.

“We’re working as partners and the best way we can do that is to say, “Hey! We’ve got this group covered. Can you cover this group? Then, we divide the list that way,” he said.

Unlike Jackson County, Barry, Eaton and Ingham counties don’t allocate vaccine doses to pharmacies.

“Their ability to do clinics is different from county to county. Some counties can do huge clinics and some counties don’t have that capacity. So, that’s part of what I think is so frustrating to people is some of these pharmacies in different places are doing vaccinations, but in other places, they aren’t yet,” said Barna.

As the state government gradually extends the vaccine eligibility, it doesn’t necessarily mean the county in which you live has completed the previous phase.

As a result, if you are eligible to get the vaccine but live in a larger area, you may have to wait a little while longer until your county is caught up.

