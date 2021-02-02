Quality Dairy responds to FDA report from 2020

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Quality Dairy, a restaurant chain that’s been in the Lansing area for 85 years, responded Tuesday to an inspection by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) from January of 2020. During that inspection of the QD Central, where much of the food that is distributed throughout the company is made, the FDA informed management of several environmental shortfalls in the company’s setup.

Similar to how local health departments inspect restaurants, QD Central is frequently inspected by the FDA. In early 2020, a number of crucial action items were found at QD Central. The QD Commissary is located within QD Central and is the facility responsible for the production of sandwiches, salads, and other items prepared by the QD staff.

“It is important to note that the issues that we were made aware of were environmental, there was not any food contamination and QD is in good standing with the FDA,” A representative of the company wrote in a public letter. “While we are not proud of the FDA’s findings, we are proud of the way our staff worked with the FDA to attack our shortcomings and improve our operational procedures.”

The company had originally been silent on the FDA report, but when the story was picked up by local news outlets, QD released an official statement on their website.

