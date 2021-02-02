Pistons and Nuggets game postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Pistons and Denver Nuggets game has been postponed. The game was supposed to happen on Monday.

The postponement call came minutes before tip-off because of an inconclusive coronavirus test result for Detroit.

Denver-Detroit postponed just minutes before tip-off due to an inconclusive coronavirus test result for Detroit, which is leading to additional contact tracing, sources said. https://t.co/ndKX87sNO2 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 2, 2021

This would be the Pistons' first game missed due to contract tracing within the organization. — James Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) February 2, 2021

NBA officials also confirmed that there will be more testing and contract tracing ahead of the game with Utah Jazz.

NBA confirms it is contact tracing on the Pistons that caused tonight's postponement in Denver. More testing will be done tomorrow to determine status of Jazz-Pistons game. pic.twitter.com/1U4bIikDfS — Dana Greene (@dana_greene) February 2, 2021

