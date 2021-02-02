Advertisement

Pistons and Nuggets game postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena(Google)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:10 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Pistons and Denver Nuggets game has been postponed. The game was supposed to happen on Monday.

The postponement call came minutes before tip-off because of an inconclusive coronavirus test result for Detroit.

NBA officials also confirmed that there will be more testing and contract tracing ahead of the game with Utah Jazz.

