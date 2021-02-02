Petitions roll in for Kentucky governor, attorney general impeachments

(WILX) - A serious development in the process to impeach some Kentucky state leaders. Boxes of signed petitions were delivered to state officials late Monday afternoon.

The effort is to get rid of several leaders including the Kentucky governor and the attorney general. The reasons for the impeachment calls vary.

Some do not like how democratic Governor Andy Beshear has handled the coronavirus pandemic. Others are upset that the state’s black Attorney General, Daniel Cameron, did not do more against the officers involved in the Breonna Taylor shooting death.

The citizen impeachment process rarely gets any serious consideration. This year, citizen impeachment efforts are getting big-time attention.

Lawmakers now must examine the petitions and decide whether to further the process.

