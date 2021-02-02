Advertisement

NFL Gets Good News on Covid

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks to offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks to offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich during an NFL football practice Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers play the Washington Football Team in a playoff game Saturday night.(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-UNDATED (AP) - The NFL had zero confirmed positive tests among players and one new confirmed positive among other personnel in its latest round of COVID-19 testing from Jan. 24 to Jan. 30. Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 follow the joint NFL-NFLPA Treatment Protocol. They are immediately isolated, not permitted to access club facilities, or to have direct contact with players or personnel. Club medical staff are in regular communication with individuals who test positive to monitor symptoms. From Aug. 1 through Jan. 30 the league has conducted approximately 957,400 tests to players and personnel. During that time, 262 players and 463 other personnel were confirmed positive cases.

Most Read

Officials broke ground on the vacant Lansing Mall theater Saturday.
Work begins on site of empty Lansing Mall theater
Attorney General Nessel, Gov. Whitmer, Secretary Benson seek disbarment of attorneys for pushing election fraud narrative
US Space and Rocket Center
Former Michigan base picked for would-be space center
Local restaurant, celebrating 50 years in business, still thriving during pandemic
Weather thought to be major factor in fatal crash on US-127

Latest News

BRISTOL, TN - APRIL 17: Matt Kenseth, driver of the #20 Dollar General Toyota, leads a pack of...
Kyle Larson Getting New NASCAR Sponsors
File image
USA Basketball Sets Final Team Roster
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2020, file photo, fans pose below the NHL league logo at a display...
Covid Postpones NHL Game
File image
Former Pirates Great Dies of Covid