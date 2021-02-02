Advertisement

New MSU vice-president for public safety and chief of police selected

Marlon Lynch
Marlon Lynch(Salt Lake Tribune)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D., has selected Marlon Lynch to serve as the sixth chief of the MSU Police Department and to take on the title of vice president for public safety.

In this new role at Michigan State University, Lynch will lead the university’s 120-member police department, including community engagement, cybersecurity, emergency management, parking enforcement, and traffic engineering. His focus will be on community policing and enhancing diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts.

Marlon Lynch’s credentials can be viewed here.

Lynch began his career as a police officer in the Meridian Township Police Department near MSU’s East Lansing campus. He has also held positions in the public safety industry at the following institutions:

  • Southern Methodist University
  • Davidson College
  • University of North Carolina
  • North Carolina A&T State University
  • Vanderbilt University
  • University of Chicago
  • New York University
  • University of Utah

Lynch’s appointment is subject to approval by the Board of Trustees at its next meeting on Feb. 12. His planned start date is April 1.

