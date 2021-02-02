Morgan James says she’s excited for her virtual performance at Wharton

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Join Morgan James and her husband, guitarist Doug Wamble, for a virtual performance on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 8pm. The duo will perform live from their home studio as they celebrate the oneyear anniversary of her album “Memphis Magnetic.”

They will play some of their favorite songs off the album as well as classic covers. Tickets to the virtual concert are on sale now and will be processed through Wharton Center’s live-stream partner, Eventbrite.com.

To purchase tickets, visit https://tinyurl.com/wcmorganjames or the Wharton Center website at www.whartoncenter.com. Morgan James is a classically trained vocalist, Broadway veteran and recording artist. Recently, Ms. James premiered a song cycle for voice and orchestra entitled Song Of The River, written for her by frequent collaborator and conductor Teddy Abrams, with the Louisville Orchestra.

In concert, James has appeared with the New Zealand Symphony, Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra, the Malaysian Philharmonic, Britt Festival, Breckinridge Music Festival, Utah Symphony and Colorado Symphony performing her solo Bernstein show. Morgan has had the honor of being in the Bernstein MASS four times in performances with the Ravinia Festival, Louisville Orchestra, Philadelphia Orchestra and Baltimore Symphony at Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center. In addition, Morgan has made extensive symphony pops appearances throughout the U.S. and Canada.

On Broadway, Morgan appeared in the Original Broadway Casts of Motown: The Musical, Godspell, Wonderland, The Addams Family, and Kristen Chenoweth: For the Girls.

As a recording artist, James has released seven albums of music including her newest album of original soul music entitled Memphis Magnetic. Her videos with Postmodern Jukebox and her own YouTube channel have garnered over 200 million views.

