Michigan health officials report 1,203 new confirmed coronavirus cases

(WDBJ7)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of February 2, Michigan health officials have reported 1,203 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 63* deaths. The state total now sits at 562,510 cases and 14,672 deaths.

Clinton County reports 4,264 cases and 63 deaths.

Eaton County reports 5,394 cases and 130 deaths.

Ingham County reports 14,511 cases and 255 deaths.

Jackson County reports 8,766 cases and 196 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 3,406 cases and 71 deaths.

The data is updated daily here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

