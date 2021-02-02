Advertisement

McDonald’s brings back Shamrock Shake

It goes on sale Feb. 15
McDonald's is bringing back the Shamrock Shake for St. Patrick's Day.
McDonald's is bringing back the Shamrock Shake for St. Patrick's Day.(McDonald's via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) –McDonald’s is bringing back its Shamrock Shake in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

Beginning Feb. 15, the fan-favorite will go on sale at locations for a limited time. The chain is also rolling out the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry.

The Shamrock Shake made its debut in 1970.

The green treat is part of a big month for McDonald’s, which is expected to roll out three new chicken sandwiches on Feb. 24.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials broke ground on the vacant Lansing Mall theater Saturday.
Work begins on site of empty Lansing Mall theater
US Space and Rocket Center
Former Michigan base picked for would-be space center
Attorney General Nessel, Gov. Whitmer, Secretary Benson seek disbarment of attorneys for pushing election fraud narrative
Weather thought to be major factor in fatal crash on US-127
Local restaurant, celebrating 50 years in business, still thriving during pandemic

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021 file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
Feds to start sending COVID vaccine to pharmacies next week
Two South Carolina best friends hold hands after beating COVID-19 in their 90s.
91-year-old and 92-year-old best friends survive COVID-19
Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise,...
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida
An educators group protests Cabarrus County, N.C., schools reopening.
Pressure builds on schools to reopen during pandemic
A pair of best friends since 1940 both survived COVID-19 in their 90s.
91-year-old and 92-year-old best friends survive COVID-19