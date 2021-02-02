“Let Them Play” group said they have filed lawsuit to start winter sports

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A sports advocacy group, “Let Them Play Michigan,” says they have filed a lawsuit with the state with the aim of starting winter sports. Specifically the claim has been filed against Elizabeth Hertel, in her capacity as the director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human services (MDHHS).

The MDHHS has deemed winter sports (and the accompanying crowds, intrastate travel and physical contact) unsafe given the current circumstances with COVID-19 and it’s new variants.

The argument the MDHHS has made is that, despite being fun, sports are not necessary in the same sense as grocery stores and doctor’s offices. They have also argued that cases of COVID-19 in Michigan were recently at an all time high, and that the more the disease is spread the more likely new variants may arise or even become the dominant strain. Against those points, advocates from Let Them Play have claimed that sports are necessary for mental health, and that winter sports with safety precautions in place could be played safely.

Let Them Play advocates have also argued that, for many senior high school athletes, delaying sports for a year means denying those athletes their last chance to play.

A lawyer for the group said the suit was filed Tuesday morning. A copy of the court filing is below.

