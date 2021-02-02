Advertisement

Lansing Community College puts on virtual events to increase black history awareness

Lansing Community College plans for fall semester
Lansing Community College plans for fall semester(christiana ford | WILX)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - All throughout the month of February, Lansing Community College will be putting on virtual events in honor of Black History Month.

As the website states, the theme of this year is “The Black Family: Representation, Identity, and Diversity”.

Here are some of those events:

LCC’s Black History Awareness Committee Presents | Malcolm X Symposium

The event will happen on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. Speakers include Dr. Willie Davis, Alice Thompson, Jonathon Rosewood and Barb Clauser. They will be speaking about timely issues pertaining to the Black experience.

Courageous Conversations ~ Dr. Tonya Bailey ~ Racial Healing Part II

Conversations will be had regarding diversity and inclusion on Thursday, February 18 at 1 p.m. The guest speakers will be The Learners’ Group:

  • Rodney Patterson, CEO
  • Dr. Lisa Summerour, Chief Operating Officer
  • Dr. Brent Bilodeau, VP College and University Relations
  • Anthony Chavez, VP of Learning Systems and Agricultural Industries

We Shall Overcome

“We Shall Overcome” is a humanities program dedicated to the arts. Spoken word poetry, interviews, and video essays will be featured.

The event will be livestreamed on Feb. 22. at 4 p.m.

Soul Food Fridays

Soul Food Fridays will teach people about the cuisines heavily associated with Black American culture. Also, attendees will be able to learn about Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The event will happen on Friday, Feb. 26 at 12 p.m.

To register and to learn more about all of the events, click here.

