Advertisement

Kyle Larson Getting New NASCAR Sponsors

BRISTOL, TN - APRIL 17: Matt Kenseth, driver of the #20 Dollar General Toyota, leads a pack of...
BRISTOL, TN - APRIL 17: Matt Kenseth, driver of the #20 Dollar General Toyota, leads a pack of cars during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 17, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images) (KY3)
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-UNDATED (AP) - Hendrick Motorsports has signed its first two sponsors for Kyle Larson. The driver is trying to rebuild his image after his use of a racial slur derailed his promising career. Rick Hendrick signed Larson late last year in an attempt to give Larson a second chance. Larson was expected to be NASCAR’s top 2020 free agent but lost his job after using a racial slur while racing online in April. Cincinnati Inc., a machine tool maker, and heavy-duty truck manufacturer Freightliner will be the primary sponsors of Larson’s new No. 5 Chevrolet for two races each in 2021. Both companies are existing Hendrick partners.

Most Read

Officials broke ground on the vacant Lansing Mall theater Saturday.
Work begins on site of empty Lansing Mall theater
Attorney General Nessel, Gov. Whitmer, Secretary Benson seek disbarment of attorneys for pushing election fraud narrative
US Space and Rocket Center
Former Michigan base picked for would-be space center
Local restaurant, celebrating 50 years in business, still thriving during pandemic
Weather thought to be major factor in fatal crash on US-127

Latest News

File image
USA Basketball Sets Final Team Roster
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks to offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich...
NFL Gets Good News on Covid
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2020, file photo, fans pose below the NHL league logo at a display...
Covid Postpones NHL Game
File image
Former Pirates Great Dies of Covid