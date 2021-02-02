Kyle Larson Getting New NASCAR Sponsors

-UNDATED (AP) - Hendrick Motorsports has signed its first two sponsors for Kyle Larson. The driver is trying to rebuild his image after his use of a racial slur derailed his promising career. Rick Hendrick signed Larson late last year in an attempt to give Larson a second chance. Larson was expected to be NASCAR’s top 2020 free agent but lost his job after using a racial slur while racing online in April. Cincinnati Inc., a machine tool maker, and heavy-duty truck manufacturer Freightliner will be the primary sponsors of Larson’s new No. 5 Chevrolet for two races each in 2021. Both companies are existing Hendrick partners.