Ingham County Health Officer‘s concerns about Johnson & Johnson vaccine

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There could soon be another vaccine on the market. Johnson & Johnson is nearly ready to submit its COVID-19 vaccine for FDA approval.

Trials of the vaccine have found it’s about 66% effective in preventing moderate to severe disease.

Ingham County health officer Linda Vail says getting another vaccine out would help with supply issues, but she worried people might reject the shot from Johnson & Johnson.

“I think that’s going to cause some problems in a sense that people are going to say, ‘I don’t want that vaccine. I want the other ones,’ and then how in the world are we going to manage all of that?... Please just take the vaccine that’s available to you and help us move forward,” said Vail.

As of Tuesday, the Ingham County Health Department has received 15,920 vaccines. So far, 12,539 have been given out with thousands more appointments scheduled for this week.

