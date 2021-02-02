Government to release at-home COVID-19 test kits

(WILX) - The Biden administration announced a 231 million dollar at-home coronavirus test program on Monday.

The government is partnering with the company Ellume USA to produce more than 19 million test kits per month by the end of the year.

“These are over the counter, self-performed test kits that can detect COVID with roughly 95% accuracy within 15 minutes,” Andy Slavitt, senior adviser of the White House COVID-19 response team said.

The test uses an analyzer through an app on your smartphone. It is designed to help you take the test and then interpret your results at home, similar to pregnancy tests.

The price of the test is about $30, but Slavitt said that “costs will come down, only when we can get to that mass production and scale.”

In December, the US Food and Drug Administration authorized the Ellume Covid-19 test for emergency use.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.