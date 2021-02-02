Advertisement

Government to release at-home COVID-19 test kits

Getting a COVID-19 test is going to get a little easier.
U.S. regulators on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, allowed emergency use of the first rapid coronavirus...
U.S. regulators on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, allowed emergency use of the first rapid coronavirus test that consumers can buy without a prescription to test themselves entirely at home.(AP)
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 6:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WILX) - The Biden administration announced a 231 million dollar at-home coronavirus test program on Monday.

The government is partnering with the company Ellume USA to produce more than 19 million test kits per month by the end of the year.

“These are over the counter, self-performed test kits that can detect COVID with roughly 95% accuracy within 15 minutes,” Andy Slavitt, senior adviser of the White House COVID-19 response team said.

The test uses an analyzer through an app on your smartphone. It is designed to help you take the test and then interpret your results at home, similar to pregnancy tests.

The price of the test is about $30, but Slavitt said that “costs will come down, only when we can get to that mass production and scale.”

In December, the US Food and Drug Administration authorized the Ellume Covid-19 test for emergency use.

