Gov. Whitmer to kick off $30M Michigan Reconnect program with GOP, Dem leaders

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a virtual press conference alongside State Sen. Ken Horn (R-Frankenmuth) and State Rep. Sarah Anthony (D-Lansing), Acting Director of the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Susan Corbin, and Michigan Manufacturers Association President & CEO John Walsh to discuss the launch of the $30 million Michigan Reconnect program. The group will be joined by a prospective Reconnect applicant from Lansing, Shabaka Bailey.

The press conference is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. and will be streamed on WILX.com and the WILX Facebook page.

Starting Tuesday, Feb. 2, Michigan residents can submit applications for the Michigan Reconnect program.

It is the largest effort in state history to ensure that more than 4.1 million Michiganders age 25 or older and do not have a college degree will have an opportunity to earn a tuition-free associate degree or skills certificate at their in-district community college. For those attending an out-of-district community college, the program will pay the in-district portion of tuition.

Reconnect also offers a skills scholarship to assist in covering the cost of tuition through more than 70 private training schools with 120 programs that offer certificates in high-demand careers in industries such as manufacturing, construction, information technology, healthcare, or business management.

Those who utilize the program will help Michigan reach Gov. Whitmer’s “Sixty by 30″ goal to have 60% of working-age people obtain college degrees, industry-recognized certificates, or other quality credentials by 2030.

Funding for Michigan Reconnect was introduced in Gov. Whitmer’s Fiscal Year 2020-21 budget proposal. A bipartisan group of legislators approved $30 million in state funding. The group is led by state Sen. Ken Horn, R-Frankenmuth, state Sen. Jim Ananich, D-Flint, state Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso, state Rep. Sarah Anthony, D-Lansing, and former state Rep. Sheryl Kennedy, D-Davison

The goal of Michigan Reconnect is to make it easier and more affordable than ever for adults with some or no college experience to earn a postsecondary degree.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.