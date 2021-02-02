Dr. Letts, the first Black Lansing School District teacher, dies at age 93

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing School District family is mourning the passing of Dr. Olivia Letts, a pioneer in education who served as the first Black teacher in the entire district. Dr. Letts passed away Monday at the age of 93.

Mayor Andy Schor shared some profound thoughts about his memories with Dr. Letts.

I am saddened to hear that Olivia Letts has passed away. She is an absolute legend here in Lansing, and beyond. She was... Posted by Andy Schor on Monday, February 1, 2021

“Dr. Olivia Letts was an amazing educator,” said superintendent Sam Sinicropi.

“I was fortunate to work closely with her for several years. Dr. Letts was a mentor to many in the Lansing community. She worked tirelessly to not only educate the young people of Lansing, but she also contributed so much of her time and talent to the entire community in many ways. I know that I am a better educator and person because of Dr. Olivia Letts. She will be missed.”

Dr. Olivia Letts began teaching in Lansing 1951 before becoming principal at Post Oak Elementary. Along with earning an undergraduate teaching degree, Dr. Letts went on to earn three graduate degrees from Michigan State University including an Ed.S., in Educational Administration and a Ph. D., in Curriculum. Dr. Letts worked to end school segregation and held leadership positions in several Lansing community charitable organizations. Dr. Olivia Letts was married to Lansing human rights icon Richard Letts until his passing in 1997.

