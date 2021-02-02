Advertisement

Dr. Letts, the first Black Lansing School District teacher, dies at age 93

Dr. Letts
Dr. Letts(Michigan Radio)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing School District family is mourning the passing of Dr. Olivia Letts, a pioneer in education who served as the first Black teacher in the entire district. Dr. Letts passed away Monday at the age of 93.

Mayor Andy Schor shared some profound thoughts about his memories with Dr. Letts.

I am saddened to hear that Olivia Letts has passed away. She is an absolute legend here in Lansing, and beyond. She was...

Posted by Andy Schor on Monday, February 1, 2021

“Dr. Olivia Letts was an amazing educator,” said superintendent Sam Sinicropi.

“I was fortunate to work closely with her for several years. Dr. Letts was a mentor to many in the Lansing community. She worked tirelessly to not only educate the young people of Lansing, but she also contributed so much of her time and talent to the entire community in many ways. I know that I am a better educator and person because of Dr. Olivia Letts. She will be missed.”

Dr. Olivia Letts began teaching in Lansing 1951 before becoming principal at Post Oak Elementary. Along with earning an undergraduate teaching degree, Dr. Letts went on to earn three graduate degrees from Michigan State University including an Ed.S., in Educational Administration and a Ph. D., in Curriculum. Dr. Letts worked to end school segregation and held leadership positions in several Lansing community charitable organizations. Dr. Olivia Letts was married to Lansing human rights icon Richard Letts until his passing in 1997.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials broke ground on the vacant Lansing Mall theater Saturday.
Work begins on site of empty Lansing Mall theater
Attorney General Nessel, Gov. Whitmer, Secretary Benson seek disbarment of attorneys for pushing election fraud narrative
US Space and Rocket Center
Former Michigan base picked for would-be space center
Local restaurant, celebrating 50 years in business, still thriving during pandemic
Weather thought to be major factor in fatal crash on US-127

Latest News

Johnson & Johnson preps vaccine
Johnson & Johnson preps vaccine
Michigan State takes on Iowa on the road Tuesday
Spartans @ No. 8 Iowa: Live updates
Seniors having trouble getting vaccine
Seniors having trouble getting vaccine
The organizational history is very closely intertwined with Black history in America.
‘Divine 9′ Greek organizations are apart of Black history
Preview: Spartans set to take on Iowa