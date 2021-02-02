‘Divine 9′ Greek organizations are apart of Black history

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When early college campus groups excluded Black Americans, they created their own groups and have continued their mission of service throughout the years.

Now referred to as the Divine Nine - the pioneer Black Greek-letter organizations are known for their service and community involvement.

Alpha Phi Alpha was the first- created in 1906 at Cornell University.

“It allowed men of color back during those times an opportunity to participate at a fraternal level where they were denied in many other cases,” said Lansing President Harold Pope.

One of the most famous members is Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

By 1963, there were nine Black Greek fraternities and sororities. Their history is very closely intertwined with Black history in America.

“It is black history. I mean we’re standing here at the Richard and Olivia Letts Community Center. Olivia Letts in 1951 applied for a job to be a teacher. She didn’t get that job. She’s Lansing’s first black teacher and she didn’t that job until 1961. Who helped her get that job? The Divine Nine,” said James McCurtis, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Lansing chapter member.

President of the East Lansing chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha, DeAnna Cambridge says she feels the Divine Nine is still a part of living history.

“Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, was founded over 113 years ago in 1908, on the campus of Howard University, and to know that it has sustained and has been a pivotal component in our communities is amazing,” said Cambridge. “To know that young women, nine young women with a vision to start something has been ongoing and continued in perpetuity for such a long period of time and to participate in the service projects that we’re doing here locally, alongside over close to 300,000 other members is a very fulfilling and rewarding experience.”

Locally, all nine of the chapters have been involved in the greater Lansing community.

The East Lansing chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha participates in “It’s a Breast Thing”, and financial literacy programs, provided over 1,000 scholarships to students in East Lansing, and hosted a COVID-19 conversation with doctors about the vaccine.

Their next event is the annual Pink goes Red, a dance fundraiser for women’s heart health.

The Lansing chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha just donated iPads to Sparrow hospital so patients could video call their family members.

The Lansing chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha organized a youth march with the NAACP against police brutality, gave out scholarships, face masks and hand sanitizer.

