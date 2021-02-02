Advertisement

Covid Postpones NHL Game

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2020, file photo, fans pose below the NHL league logo at a display...
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2020, file photo, fans pose below the NHL league logo at a display outside Falcon Stadium before an NHL Stadium Series outdoor hockey game between the Los Angeles Kings and Colorado Avalanche, at Air Force Academy, Colo. The uncertainty raised by coronavirus pandemic leads to experts providing a bleak short-term assessment on the NHL's financial bottom line, with some projecting revenues being cut by almost half. What's unclear is how large the impact might be until it can be determined when fans can resume attending games and if the league is able to complete this season. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(David Zalubowski | AP)
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
-UNDATED (AP) - The NHL has postponed tonight’s game between the Buffalo Sabres and New York Islanders because of travel and weather-related concerns linked to coronavirus protocols. The snowstorm that hit the East Coast postponed the Sabres’ flight until game day, which altered COVID-19 testing and contact tracing and led to the postponement. The Sabres played two games this past weekend against the New Jersey Devils, who were shut down through at least Saturday with 10 players on the league’s COVID protocols list.

