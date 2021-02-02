CDC reports over 470 cases of new COVID-19 variants

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the U.S. has at least 471 cases of the strains first reported in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Brazil.

The cases are the most widespread in Florida, California, New York, and right here in Michigan.

The White House coronavirus response team says it is stepping up vaccination efforts, so they can slow the spread.

“The answer is, you need to get vaccinated when it becomes available as quickly and as expeditiously as possible throughout the country,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Adviser to the president said. “And the reason for that, is that there is a fact that permeates virology and that is that viruses cannot mutate if they don’t replicate.”

So far, studies suggest that antibodies generated through vaccination with currently authorized vaccines recognize these variants.

