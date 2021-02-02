Advertisement

CDC reports over 470 cases of new COVID-19 variants

The cases are the most widespread in Florida, California, New York, and right here in Michigan.
FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and...
FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles that cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab(NIAID-RML via AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the U.S. has at least 471 cases of the strains first reported in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Brazil.

The cases are the most widespread in Florida, California, New York, and right here in Michigan.

The White House coronavirus response team says it is stepping up vaccination efforts, so they can slow the spread.

“The answer is, you need to get vaccinated when it becomes available as quickly and as expeditiously as possible throughout the country,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Adviser to the president said. “And the reason for that, is that there is a fact that permeates virology and that is that viruses cannot mutate if they don’t replicate.”

So far, studies suggest that antibodies generated through vaccination with currently authorized vaccines recognize these variants.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials broke ground on the vacant Lansing Mall theater Saturday.
Work begins on site of empty Lansing Mall theater
US Space and Rocket Center
Former Michigan base picked for would-be space center
Weather thought to be major factor in fatal crash on US-127
Attorney General Nessel, Gov. Whitmer, Secretary Benson seek disbarment of attorneys for pushing election fraud narrative
Actor Dustin Diamond dead at 44

Latest News

U.S. regulators on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, allowed emergency use of the first rapid coronavirus...
Government to release at-home COVID-19 test kits
2-2-21 A.M. Weather
President Joe Biden waves as he departs after attending Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church,...
Biden meets Republicans on virus aid, but no quick deal
Little Caesars Arena
Pistons and Nuggets game postponed due to COVID-19 concerns