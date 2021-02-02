CDC, MDOT issues mandatory mask order for public transportation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In compliance with an order issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Jan. 23, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is encouraging people to wear their masks when working and riding on public transportation systems, rail, and van, bus and motorcoach service providers.

In doing this, people can reduce the spread of COVID-19. The CDC Order implements President Joe Biden’s Executive Order 13998.

The CDC order along with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services existing epidemic order that requires all transportation providers’ staff and patrons to use face masks, and to enforce social distancing among all patrons to the extent feasible.

In addition to the CDC order, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is looking forward to providing additional information and guidance on this topic.

