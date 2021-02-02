Advertisement

CADL has many ways that you can celebrate Black History Month

Check out all the great events at Capital Area District Libraries
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Feb. 2, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -There are many ways that you can celebrate Black History Month at the Capital Area District Libraries. Some of the ways include downloading books, movies, podcasts and more. CADL is also hosting a special Black History Month Storytime Series and a Black History and Culture Trivia Night where you can compete for glory and prizes at the fun virtual event.

