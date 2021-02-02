95-year-old woman, schoolteacher get vaccinated at Frandor site

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Health is approaching a milestone after distributing first-round vaccines to eligible community members in the 1B group.

News 10 spoke with a 95-year-old woman from Westphalia, along with a local teacher, who both say they’re ready for the second shot and they hope it goes as smoothly as the first.

”I’m thankful that I did get it. I’m hopeful that I can get the other one too,” she said.

Sparrow Health has already put nearly 30,000 vaccine shots into the arms of eligible community members, one of whom is 95-year-old Revella Smith.

“I didn’t even know they did it, that’s how fast it was,” said Smith.

Smith will receive her second dose on February 9. She says besides the flu, she’s been blessed to stay pretty healthy throughout her life and it’s never once crossed her mind not to get vaccinated.

“Some people are afraid to get it. I never gave that a thought at all. I just was happy that I could get it so I wouldn’t get the virus because so many people get so sick and die.”

Smith lived through a similar health scare decades ago, when her family got scarlet fever.

“None of the family could go in the house or anything. They had to buy groceries and put them on the steps. Things like that, you know, but it was bad at that time...very bad,” said

Another eligible vaccine recipient, Holt Public Schools teacher Marty Schnepp. He too will get the second dose on February 9 and says he’s happy he went through Sparrow Health.

“The wait was very minimal. I had a covid test because of a medical procedure early in the summer at the same drive-thru facility and it was seamless cases,” said Schnepp.

And as local schools prepare to resume in-person learning, he says he hopes that other teachers get the vaccine as well.

“I really think it’s our best chance to try to minimize problems when we go back to face-to-face instruction. I think the more of use that are protected, the better,” he said.

If you are eligible to get the vaccine, sign up here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.