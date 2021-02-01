Advertisement

Weather thought to be major factor in fatal crash on US-127

Police say a Hillsdale County man lost control of his vehicle in a snow drift
(MSP)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police in Hillsdale County are investigating a traffic crash that occurred on Sunday afternoon on US-127, and resulted in the death of a 24-year-old Hillsdale County man.

According to police, investigation at the scene revealed that the man was driving northbound on US-127 at approximately 3:30 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle in a snow drift near Broom Road. The vehicle turned sideways and crossed the center line entering oncoming traffic where it was then struck by a pickup truck traveling southbound on US-127. The driver of the northbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, although the other motorist was not injured in the crash.

The MSP say that neither drugs or alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash at this time.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials broke ground on the vacant Lansing Mall theater Saturday.
Work begins on site of empty Lansing Mall theater
Two teens are facing charges in connection to the death of a Detroit Uber driver who was found...
Teens charged in Uber driver’s death
US Space and Rocket Center
Former Michigan base picked for would-be space center
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Los Angeles Chargers in the...
Lions trade Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles Rams
COVID-19 increase prompts MSU to keep students in dorms

Latest News

President Joe Biden waves as he departs after attending Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church,...
LIVE: White House COVID task force gives briefing; Biden to meet Republicans proposing $618 billion virus aid
The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency
All PUA, PEUC claimants can now reopen or certify unemployment claims
This photo shows the AstraZeneca offices and the corporate logo in Cambridge, England.
AstraZeneca agrees to deliver 9 million vaccines to EU
Restaurants and bars get ready to reopen
Restaurants allowed to reopen for indoor dining