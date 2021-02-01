Weather thought to be major factor in fatal crash on US-127

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police in Hillsdale County are investigating a traffic crash that occurred on Sunday afternoon on US-127, and resulted in the death of a 24-year-old Hillsdale County man.

According to police, investigation at the scene revealed that the man was driving northbound on US-127 at approximately 3:30 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle in a snow drift near Broom Road. The vehicle turned sideways and crossed the center line entering oncoming traffic where it was then struck by a pickup truck traveling southbound on US-127. The driver of the northbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, although the other motorist was not injured in the crash.

The MSP say that neither drugs or alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash at this time.

