Advertisement

TSA declares national emergency, implements executive order requirements

Passengers without a mask may be denied entry, boarding, or continued transport.
President Biden signed an executive order on Jan. 21 to make masks mandatory for travelers.
President Biden signed an executive order on Jan. 21 to make masks mandatory for travelers.(CNN)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 7:04 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has declared a national emergency to control the spread of COVID-19 among travelers.

President Biden signed an executive order on Jan. 21 to make masks mandatory for travelers. Sunday’s DHS emergency declaration allows the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to implement that rule. Starting this Tuesday, masks will be required in airports, on commercial planes, trains, ferries, intercity bus services, and all forms of public transportation for both passengers and crew. The requirement will remain in effect until May 11.

Passengers without a mask may be denied entry, boarding, or continued transport. Failure to comply with the mask requirement can result in civil penalties.

“TSA will fully comply with the President’s Executive Orders, CDC guidance, and the DHS National Emergency determination to ensure healthy and secure travel across all transportation sectors. This will help prevent further spread of COVID-19 and encourage a unified government response,” said Darby LaJoye, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the TSA Administrator. “As we continue to experience impacts from this pandemic, we are committed to this measure as the right thing to do for the TSA workforce, for our industry stakeholders, and for passengers.”

Exemptions include travelers under the age of 2 years old, those with a disability who cannot wear a mask or cannot safely wear a mask because of the disability as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act, and those for whom a mask would create a risk to workplace health, safety, or job duty as determined by relevant workplace safety guidelines or federal regulations.

More information on face mask requirements can be found on the TSA website.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials broke ground on the vacant Lansing Mall theater Saturday.
Work begins on site of empty Lansing Mall theater
Two teens are facing charges in connection to the death of a Detroit Uber driver who was found...
Teens charged in Uber driver’s death
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Los Angeles Chargers in the...
Lions trade Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles Rams
US Space and Rocket Center
Former Michigan base picked for would-be space center
J.J. Boatman, 9, died from complications related to COVID-19. The boy's family says he was...
‘His life hadn’t even started’: Boy, 9, dies from complications of COVID-19

Latest News

The Red Cross has seen a 250% increase in plasma distributions since October -- and demand is...
Blood donations are still needed, see a list of upcoming drives
The City of Jackson is partnering with The Ella Sharp Museum to celebrate Black History Month...
Jackson and Ella Sharp Museum partnering for Black History Month
MSU Students Confined To Dorm Rooms
MSU Students Confined To Dorm Rooms
Conviction overturned in death of Detroit child who drowned