Several Covid Issues For The Kansas City Chiefs

FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2020 file photo, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) does...
FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2020 file photo, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) does a back flip into the end zone to score a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla.
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs placed a pair of backups, wide receiver Demarcus Robinson and center Daniel Kilgore, on the COVID-19 list as close contacts as they begin their final preparations for the Super Bowl against Tampa Bay. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Monday he was told of the situation Sunday but could provide no other information. Neither of the players actually tested positive for COVID-19, which means Robinson - a regular contributor - and Kilgore could still play in the Super Bowl. Both would need to return negative tests throughout the week to get off the list.

