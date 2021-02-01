Several Covid Issues For The Kansas City Chiefs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs placed a pair of backups, wide receiver Demarcus Robinson and center Daniel Kilgore, on the COVID-19 list as close contacts as they begin their final preparations for the Super Bowl against Tampa Bay. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Monday he was told of the situation Sunday but could provide no other information. Neither of the players actually tested positive for COVID-19, which means Robinson - a regular contributor - and Kilgore could still play in the Super Bowl. Both would need to return negative tests throughout the week to get off the list.

