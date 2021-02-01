Advertisement

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson outlines her legislative agenda

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson(Michigan Secretary of State)
By Jace Harper
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson spoke on Feb. 1 about initiatives she hopes to implement for future elections.

“For the will of Michigan voters is clear. They want elections that are strong, secure and accessible,” said Benson.

Overall, she says the goal is to advance the vote and protect democracy.

“We looked at the data from last year’s election, best practices across the country, the confidence in our system demonstrated by voter registration and turnout trends and sought ways to improve our systems and advance their will,” said Benson.

Secretary Benson is working with members of the state Legislature to draft and introduce a bill which contains twelve different initiatives she says will bolster the strength and security of elections in Michigan.

One of those is to establish early in-person voting.

Lansing City Clerk Chris Swopes says he hopes she would take things a step further by allowing people’s votes to be tabulated early as well.

“The security of knowing their ballot has gone into the tabulator. We did have a few people who came into the office and wanted to vote, but when they found out their ballot was going to go back in an envelope they changed their mind and voted on election day,” said Swopes.

Swope also agreed with the initiative to allow overseas service members and spouses to return their ballots electronically. However, he suggests allowing the same for all overseas voters.

“Personally, I would go further and every overseas voter, whether they’re active military or not, should have that opportunity. Some of them are not considered military but they are working for the military and rather than us having to hash that out, I think just broadly everyone who qualifies should be able to have that electronic return,” said Swopes.

