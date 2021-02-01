Advertisement

Restaurants allowed to reopen for indoor dining

Restaurants across the state can open their doors for indoor dining this morning after three long months of restrictions.
By Alyssa Plotts
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 8:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After what has felt like an eternity for many business owners, restaurants across the state can open their doors for indoor dining this morning after three long months of restrictions.

Limited capacities, masks and socially distancing should all be expected as you walk into any restaurant. Names and contact information are being collected for contact tracing as you enter any restaurant you are dining in.

Customers can only have tables of six people or less, no big parties allowed right now, a 10 p.m. curfew is in place and regular disinfecting and cleaning will also be important for staff headed back to work.

Some restaurant owners will be taking advantage of their full 25% capacity while others are keeping their reopening small, for safety.

“We’re probably going to keep it probably around 20, legally we could do 28 but I think just for safety sake kind of our table constraints as far as the size and what tables we have we’re probably going to keep it around 20,” said Aaron Hanson, owner of Ellison Brew Co.

Dining in at any restaurant is still considered a high-risk activity by the Michigan Health Department. If you do decide to dine in, the State is encouraging you to only dine with members of your household.

You can read more about the dining guidelines here.

