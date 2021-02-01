Advertisement

Police: Carjacker tossed 1-year-old out of vehicle in St. Louis

St. Louis police are looking for suspects after armed robbers stole a woman’s car then threw...
St. Louis police are looking for suspects after armed robbers stole a woman’s car then threw her 1-year-old son out of the vehicle.(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police are looking for suspects after armed robbers stole a woman’s car then threw her 1-year-old son out of the vehicle.

The crime happened around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a 22-year-old woman was sitting at a stoplight with two men and her child.

Three men armed with handguns came up to the car and ordered everyone to get out.

Police say the woman pleaded with the men to take her son out of the car.

One of the robbers grabbed the child by his coat and threw him toward his mother.

The child hit the ground. Police did not say if he was hurt.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials broke ground on the vacant Lansing Mall theater Saturday.
Work begins on site of empty Lansing Mall theater
US Space and Rocket Center
Former Michigan base picked for would-be space center
Two teens are facing charges in connection to the death of a Detroit Uber driver who was found...
Teens charged in Uber driver’s death
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Los Angeles Chargers in the...
Lions trade Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles Rams
COVID-19 increase prompts MSU to keep students in dorms

Latest News

Members of the Proud Boys, including organizer Joe Biggs, third from right, march across the...
Hate groups migrate online, making tracking more difficult
Gray Television, Inc. announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Quincy Media, Inc.
Gray Television to acquire Quincy Media
Slides, somersaults and pure panda joy.
‘Pure panda joy’: National Zoo giant pandas frolic in snow
A Florida mom who adopted 7 and fostered 300 kids has died of COVID-19.
Florida mother who fostered 300 children and adopted 7 dies of COVID-19
A machine is used to brush snow off the sidewalk on the National Mall, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021,...
Major storm hits Northeast, more than foot of snow forecast