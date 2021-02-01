Advertisement

Pedroia Retires From Baseball

(KOLNKGIN)
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
) -BOSTON (AP) - Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia has retired. Pedroia was the 2007 Rookie of the Year and the AL MVP in his second season. But he played in a total of nine games in the last three seasons because of a knee injury. A three-time All-Star, Pedroia spent all 17 of his seasons with the Red Sox. He played in two World Series and collected a third ring in 2018, when he was injured. In his career, he batted .299 with 140 homers and 725 RBIs.

