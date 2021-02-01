Parents want Okemos students in-person before current March 8 plan

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Schools across mid-Michigan are working to put plans together to offer some form of in-person learning by the end of the month.

But students in Okemos are having to wait until next month before they can return to the classroom.

Okemos Public Schools plans to begin phasing students to in-person learning March 8, after Governor Whitmer’s March 1 target.

“At some point it does stop being worth the extra logistical hurdles to bring students back,” said Nathan Mahn, Okemos Public Schools parent.

Mahn believes it was safe to send kids back in-person months ago.

“It was frustrating to me that after September, we had a lot of evidence from other states and other districts in Michigan that have gone back safely,” he said.

Mahn has a student with special needs and is struggling in the online format.

“It’s just a challenge to not have the facial interaction, the facial cues, the body language,” said Mahn.

He said he feels it is a “catch 22″ about sending his child back to the classroom.

“Part of our concern is we really don’t know what the format will be yet, until they count the number of students who want to come back in person,” said Mahn.

The plan is to offer at least half-day instruction four days a week.

Superintendent John Hood said its the district’s version of a hybrid model to keep class sizes small.

“We think that consistency of seeing their teacher every day has some benefits to it. We also want to make sure our students still learning online are getting as much live instruction as those learning in-person,” said Hood.

“I’m hoping that we can we can really get the students the best education we can,” said Mahn.

Parents will still have the option to keep their students in remote learning through the end of the school year.

Hood said there’s no wrong answer in whatever parents decide.

