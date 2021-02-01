Advertisement

Michigan has over 560,000 confirmed coronavirus cases

File: Wisconsinites will be able to sign up online to get their coronavirus vaccinations later...
File: Wisconsinites will be able to sign up online to get their coronavirus vaccinations later this month. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)(Mary Altaffer | AP)
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of February 1, Michigan health officials have reported 2,066* new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 8 new deaths. The state total now sits at 561,307 cases and 14,609 deaths.

Please note: today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases since Saturday, January 30th.

Clinton County reports 4,252 cases and 63 deaths.

Eaton County reports 5,369 cases and 128 deaths.

Ingham County reports 14,480 cases and 254 deaths.

Jackson County reports 8,739 cases and 196 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 3,397 cases and 71 deaths.

The data is updated daily here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials broke ground on the vacant Lansing Mall theater Saturday.
Work begins on site of empty Lansing Mall theater
US Space and Rocket Center
Former Michigan base picked for would-be space center
Two teens are facing charges in connection to the death of a Detroit Uber driver who was found...
Teens charged in Uber driver’s death
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Los Angeles Chargers in the...
Lions trade Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles Rams
COVID-19 increase prompts MSU to keep students in dorms

Latest News

President Joe Biden waves as he departs after attending Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church,...
Biden to meet Republicans as Democrats push ahead on virus aid, stimulus checks
Gregory's celebrates 50 years
Local restaurant, celebrating 50 years in business, still thriving during pandemic
Okemos Public Schools is phasing students back to the classroom.
Parents want Okemos students in-person before current March 8 plan
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield, Detroit Red Wings kick off goalie helmet design contest