Michigan has over 560,000 confirmed coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of February 1, Michigan health officials have reported 2,066* new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 8 new deaths. The state total now sits at 561,307 cases and 14,609 deaths.

Please note: today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases since Saturday, January 30th.

Clinton County reports 4,252 cases and 63 deaths.

Eaton County reports 5,369 cases and 128 deaths.

Ingham County reports 14,480 cases and 254 deaths.

Jackson County reports 8,739 cases and 196 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 3,397 cases and 71 deaths.

The data is updated daily here.

