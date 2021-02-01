MI House Democrats unveil pandemic recovery plan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan House Democrats unveiled on Monday a plan that would put $5 billion in federal funding toward helping Michigan workers, small businesses, families and schools impacted by the pandemic.

The plan is a strategy for spending the funding offered by the federal government, which is not currently in use. Specifics of the supplemental appropriations bills include putting $90 million for vaccine distribution throughout Michigan, $575 million to expand COVID-19 testing, $2.1 billion in food assistance, $661 million to help with rental assistance and winter utility bills, $2 billion for Michigan’s public schools, $270 million for small-business relief, and language that would extend unemployment assistance from 20 to 26 weeks.

“This bill simply gets all of Michigan’s federal stimulus dollars into the hands of Michigan residents,” said Rep. Joe Tate, who sponsored the bill. “We can take an up or down vote on this and get people relief immediately. These are real dollars. This is real relief.”

Michigan House Republicans have also put forth a plan for pandemic recovery. Their plan would require the Whitmer administration to cede it’s pandemic powers in order to be passed.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.