Many Michigan restaurants reopen for indoor dining

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michiganders can now eat inside a restaurant for the first time in more than two months.

Indoor dining has been banned since November 18. Monday, some restaurants eagerly welcomed customers back.

However, Mary Ann Cao, who owns Asia’s Finest in Lansing, is choosing not to reopen for indoor dining.

“If I open today, I don’t make money. That’s not the point, but I have to hire more employees and then I have to let people sign in and then I have people to come clean,” she said.

Cao is one of several restaurant owners who say they simply can’t afford to reopen with all the restrictions in place.

The restrictions include limiting capacity to 25%, having six feet between tables of six people or less, closing by 10 p.m. and collecting customers’ names for contact tracing.

Still others are eager to reopen after months of only takeout.

“Doing carry out only has been pretty rough. We just opened up our patio again so we’re able to do some patio seating. It’s just been a really tough financial time for us,” said Jess Kirkpatrick, general manager of The People’s Kitchen. “We’re really excited about it. I think it’s just been a long time coming for us, and we’re really excited to be back to it.”

Also starting Monday, movie theaters and stadiums can once again start selling concessions.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.