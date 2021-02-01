LPD Chief apologizes for controversial Facebook Post

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Facebook post that broke open old wounds in Lansing is now breaking open new conversations.

In an exclusive interview, Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green sat down with News 10 to publicly apologize to the family of Aldric McKinstry, Jr.

“I received phone calls from Black Lives Matter representatives. I received phone calls from Blue Lives Matter situations and I said, ‘I’m not addressing any of those.’ I’m addressing the family members,” said Green.

Every year, Lansing Police makes a memorial post honoring a K-9 who died in 1999.

“This post has been out for well over six years. Exact same language. The exact same pictures,” said Green.

However, the post has traditionally left out the man killed during the same incident, 17-year-old Aldric McKinstry, Jr.

He was shot by LPD while they were trying to take him into custody.

“Every year, it is something that has been relived. It’s something that we end up going back down a road of,” said McKinstry’s brother Justin McKinstry.

Chief Green says he knows he may take heat for his apology, but decided it was the right thing to do.

“I think we owe the family. You know, an apology for that, that our intent is not to revictimize you as a family about this particular situation,” he told the McKinstry family.

He also feels what happened can be a lesson for other police departments on ethics.

“I think there’s a space for police officers to be memorialized and there’s also a space where we can do that without causing harm to any of the family members of persons involved in that situation,” said Green.

For the family, the pain is still there, but they do appreciate the acknowledgement.

“I lost a brother, ma’am. I lost my best friend. The whole world. The hurt and never go away,” said Justin McKinstry. “I appreciate Chief Green for taking the time to say something. Like you said, it is unfortunate that in 23 years Chief Green is the only person to take the time to say something.”

Green decided to apologize publicly to make good on his promise of transparency and accountability as Chief of police.

“You know, some of this conversation being taped will hold leaders accountable. You know, particularly me, if I’m the Chief here next year, that will hold me accountable to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” he said.

