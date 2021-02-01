Advertisement

Local restaurant, celebrating 50 years in business, still thriving during pandemic

Despite the ups and downs of the last half-century, Gregory’s has remained a mainstay of Lansing cuisine
Gregory's celebrates 50 years
By Diana Cannizzaro
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For a restaurant to have lasted more than 50 years, particularly in today’s climate, is quite a feat. But despite the ups and downs of the last half-century, Gregory’s Soul Food Bar and Grill has remained a mainstay of Lansing cuisine.

Owner Gregory Eaton told News 10 what he thinks is unique about his restaurant.

“The ambiance, the history, the food... Everything!” Eaton said, “Gregory’s Soul Food is where good people come and have a good time, and have good food to eat.”

Gregory’s has a lot of history. Open since 1971, they were the first African-American owned bar and grill to get their liquor license.

Gregory’s customer LaKiesha Allen said, “I think it’s absolutely amazing and it just speaks to the ability to make our mark in a city that supports us.”

The bar and grill is known for its great food like chicken wings.

“The food is amazing,” said Effie Alofoje-Carr, another Gregory’s customer and East Lansing resident, “It makes me feel like I am getting a taste of home.”

“Some people been with me 30 years and they are still there,” Eaton said. “We kind of feel good about it because we have stayed open during this, doing pick up and deliveries.”

While staying open during the pandemic has been successful, they hope returning to in-person dining will be as well. “I think people are ready to get out a little bit,” Eaton said. “I try to keep it safe for my employees as well as the customers because that’s what it’s all about.”

Eaton attributes his restaurant’s long-earned reputation for his success during the pandemic. He says that as long as he’s around he plans on keeping the doors open.

