Learn more about Michigan’s winter bird population

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Winter in Michigan is a great time to go ‘birding’. Not all Michigan birds fly south for the winter. And, in addition to the birds that stay in the state year-round, Michigan welcomes many new visitors from the north in the colder months. More than 100 state wildlife and game areas, many of which double as Important Bird Areas, cover 340,000 acres and are home to over 400 species of birds and countless other wildlife in Michigan. The Michigan Wildlife Council provides lots of information about ‘birding’ and more in Michigan.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.