Ithaca Football Head Coach Terry Hessbrook retires after 17 seasons

Long-time Ithaca head football coach Terry Hessbrook is stepping down. Hessbrook announced his retirement at the team's banquet Sunday night.

“It’s all I ever really wanted to do and I’ve had a chance to do something that I wanted to do in the worst way for a long time,” Hessbrook said.

Happiness. That’s what Terry Hessbrook says he feels while looking back at an unbelievable 17 seasons at the helm of Ithaca’s football program.

“It was something that had been planned for a long time. Many years ago I made the decision when this year’s senior class was done playing, that I was going to step aside,” Hessbrook said on his retirement.

He graduated from Ithaca and was an assistant coach for 9 years under Jim Ahern, who just retired this season from Lansing Catholic. Then, he got his first head coaching job at Montabella, where he went 2-43 in five seasons. Ahern was leaving Ithaca in 2004, and handed the program over to Hessbrook. He couldn’t believe he would get another shot at head coaching.

“He went to Paul Hornak, who was our athletic director at the time and recommended me,” Hessbrook said. “I can’t even imagine, they probably about laughed him out of the room. I’m thankful to those guys for giving me this opportunity.”

Little did the school know there’d be no laughs. Not after five state championship titles, seven state finals in eight seasons, and a 177-25 head coaching record. He even had his team on a 69-game winning streak from 2010-2014, the second-most in Michigan high school history.

His son, Brady, grew up watching his dad, being the water boy for the high school team and then playing for his dad the past four years. It was the father-son duo dream.

“It’s been great. I’ve definitely learned a lot growing up in it and then now being able to play for him,” said Brady, who was an all-state quarterback this season. “I learned a lot about football and being a man so I’ve definitely been able to grow.”

Coaching his son until he graduated was the way Terry always envisioned his retirement. Now, he gets to watch Brady play football at Wayne State this fall and be a football dad in the stands. He may be stepping away from the field, but he will never forget his time leading Yellowjacket nation.

“When an 18-year-old boy hugs you and tells you at the banquet that they ‘love you coach’, then you know you did something right,” said Hessbrook. “That’s the kind of stuff that I’ll cherish... I’m starting to tear up here a little bit. But it’s the stuff that I’ll cherish forever.”

