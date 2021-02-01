Honors For MSU Gymnast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State gymnast Baleigh Garcia was named the Big Ten Conference freshman of the week, announced on Monday. Garcia is MSU’s first freshman of the week award winner since Feb. 22, 2010, when Shanthi Teike earned the honor. In her first collegiate meet, Garcia won the all around with a 39.300, as well as capturing the beam title with a 9.900. She won both individual titles outright. MSU is ranked 17th in the country this week as a team.

