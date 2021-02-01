DeWitt To Open New Season in Michigan Stadium

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - DeWitt High School will open the 2021 football Season August 27th in Michigan Stadium against Traverse City Central. The game is set to begin at 7pm. The teams were to meet last fall to open the season but were wiped out by Covid. The date is Friday, August 27th. DeWitt, the defending division three state champ, then hosts rugged East Lansing two weeks later on September 10th in what could be the area game of the year.

