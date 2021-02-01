Advertisement

Chipper Jones To Help Out Atlanta Braves

Former Atlanta Braves third baseman and special assistant to baseball operations, Chipper Jones...
Former Atlanta Braves third baseman and special assistant to baseball operations, Chipper Jones tips his hat to fans as he is introduced before a spring training baseball game against the New York Yankees, Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(WIBW)
Published: Feb. 1, 2021
-ATLANTA (AP) - Hall of Famer Chipper Jones is returning to the Atlanta Braves in a part-time capacity as a hitting consultant. The 48-year-old Jones played his full 19-year career with the Braves. He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2018. The new role announced by the Braves gives Jones his best opportunity for an on-field role, if only in a part-time capacity, since his retirement in 2012. He previously worked with the Braves as a special assistant to baseball operations. He also has worked as a broadcaster for ESPN. Jones, an eight-time All-Star, was chosen as the NL MVP in 1999.

