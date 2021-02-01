CDC: Moderna doses shipped are ‘viable’ despite temperature excursion

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has been notified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that Moderna doses shipped in early January.

The doses indicated a temperature excursion, yet they remain viable and can still be used to vaccinate Michiganders.

The 8,900 doses shipped by McKesson in mid-January had their temperature reported as going out of range and getting too cold by the vaccine monitoring device.

The first reports had the total doses impacted at 11,900.

But, then McKesson completed an internal investigation and determined the cause and lower limit of the cold excursion in these shipments.

“We are pleased we will be able to use these vaccines to protect Michiganders from the virus as we work to reach our goal of vaccinating 70% of Michiganders over age 16 as quickly as possible with the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “These safeguards are put into place to ensure the integrity of the vaccine and based on the investigation that was conducted, these vaccines can now be used.”

Based on the data, Moderna agreed that the vaccine in this shipment was viable upon arrival and remains viable only if:

Doses are confirmed to have been stored in quarantine at -20C

Doses are confirmed to have been stored in quarantine at 2-8C and the doses were placed in refrigerated storage within 30 days.

Keep in mind that vaccines are shipped to vaccine providers across the state by the manufacturers and distributors.

No vaccine is shipped or distributed by MDHHS.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.