Blue Cross Blue Shield, Detroit Red Wings kick off goalie helmet design contest

By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Feb.1, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and the Detroit Red Wings are kicking off the Detroit Red Wings Goalie #MIKidsCan helmet design contest for Michigan kids ages 5-15. The contest ends Sunday, Feb. 28.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan’s #MIKidsCan campaign is an initiative focused on helping kids obtain a healthy lifestyle.

Red Wings goalie Jonathan Bernier will choose the winning design. The design will be graded on the following: creativity, originality and Red Wings theme.

The winning design will be made into a helmet Bernier will wear at a future game in April. A helmet will be autographed and then send to the winning artist. Four other contest finalists will receive a Bernier-autographed item.

For more information and to view the helmet design template, click here.

