Blood donations are still needed, see a list of upcoming drives

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Typically at this time of year, the American Red Cross asks for help to offset the impacts of winter weather and seasonal illnesses on the blood supply.

That call for healthy donors to give is even more important now as the COVID-19 pandemic poses an additional challenge to maintaining an adequate blood supply for patients in need.

The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet, and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed any COVID-19 symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients currently fighting the virus. Plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies may be used to help COVID-19 patients.

COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing, and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face-covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

As a thank-you for helping ensure a stable blood supply, those who come to give this February will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon.

Blood donation locations and times for area counties from Feb. 1-15 are listed below.

Clinton County

Saint Johns 2/1/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 1108 N US 27

Dewitt 2/11/2021: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Dewitt VFW Post 671, 12250 Old U.S. 27

Fowler 2/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Most Holy Trinity Church, 11144 W. Kent Street



Eaton County

Grand Ledge 2/12/2021: 10 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Grand Ledge Area District Library, 131 East Jefferson Sreet

Lansing 2/12/2021: 11 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Lansing Mall, 5330 W Saginaw Hwy

Dimondale 2/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 162 Bridge Street



Ingham County