Beaumont cancels 2,700 vaccine appointments

(WILX) - Beaumont Health is canceling hundreds of COVID-19 vaccination appointments scheduled without authorization.

According to The Detroit Free Press, a vulnerability was found in its online scheduling tool, and after the scheduling link became public, 2,700 people were able to cut in line in front of priority groups. The hospital detected ‘unusual activity’ on Saturday and the appointments were canceled. The hospital system is also notifying the Michigan Hospital Association about the issue.

“These appointments violate the ethical distribution framework Beaumont created based upon the State of Michigan’s mandatory vaccine guidelines. We regret 2,700 people in our community became victims of this unfortunate incident,” Beaumont Health’s senior VP said in a statement.

No medical records were compromised during this incident and standing vaccine appointments made through the standard process on the Epic medical record system are unaffected, according to Epic.

Anyone who scheduled an appointment using the loophole will be informed that their appointment has been canceled via email.

