AstraZeneca agrees to deliver 9 million vaccines to EU
This now makes the company’s target 40 million by the end of March.
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(WILX) - The European Union says AstraZeneca is agreeing to supply 9 million more doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the Union this year.
This now makes the company’s target 40 million by the end of March. That is half what it originally projected, which triggered a disagreement between AstraZeneca and the E.U. last week.
This also comes as European officials approved the use of AstraZeneca’s shot on Saturday, amid criticisms the Union is not vaccinating its populations fast enough. Sunday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that AstraZeneca would expand its manufacturing capacity in Europe and start deliveries sooner than expected.
