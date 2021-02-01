Actor Dustin Diamond dead at 44

(WILX) - Dustin Diamond, the actor best known for playing “Screech” on “Saved by the Bell,” has died at the age of 44.

Diamond died Monday morning as a result of his battle with stage 4 lung cancer. He was diagnosed in January after feeling pain all over his body and a general sense of unease. Although he had undergone his first round of chemo, he had not responded well to the treatment.

Diamond is famous for his childhood performance as Screech on four seasons of “Saved by the Bell.” He continued acting throughout his life, including spinoffs of Saved by the Bell and roles in music videos and comedy sketches.

BREAKING: 'Saved by the Bell' star Dustin Diamond has died at age 44, weeks after he was diagnosed with cancer, his manager says. https://t.co/hxqyHMBLaP pic.twitter.com/rxiNcJ2jgn — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 1, 2021

