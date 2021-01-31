Teens charged in Uber driver’s death

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Two teens are facing charges in connection to the death of a Detroit Uber driver who was found beaten and stabbed.

Friday, a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were arraigned on charges of first degree felony murder. They’re being charged as adults.

Police found 60-year-old Timothy Perkins in an alley in Detroit on January 21. They say he had been beaten with a hammer and had multiple stab wounds. Perkins later died at a hospital.

The two teens allegedly called an Uber with plans to rob the driver.

After the attack, police say the teens stole Perkins’ car and fled the scene. They are also facing charges of carjacking and armed robbery causing injury.

