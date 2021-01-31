Advertisement

Michigan State @ #13 Ohio State: Live Updates

Spartans play second game in just over 3 weeks
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WILX) - The Michigan State Spartans face a tough 13th ranked Ohio State Buckeyes team Sunday afternoon in Columbus.

The Spartans are coming off a 67-37 loss to Rutgers, that featured a higher turnover percentage than shooting percentage.

Live updates from Columbus below:

13:05 1H Ohio State 15, Michigan State 11. Guard Joshua Langford gets the Spartans on the board, Michigan State is spreading it evenly, but suffered a more than 2-minute scoreless streak. The Buckeyes turned that into a 7-0 run. Michigan State is 0-3 from the three point line. E.J. Liddell leads the Buckeyes with 8 points.

12:00 1H Ohio State 19, Michigan State 14. The Spartans register their first turnover.

