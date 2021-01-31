Lions trade Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles Rams

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions are trading quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Detroit is dealing QB Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for two future first-round picks, a third-round pick and QB Jared Goff, per sources. Two former No. 1 overall picks trading places in the first blockbuster NFL trade of 2021. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2021

The Rams will send back Quarterback Jared Goff, two future first-round picks (2022, 2023) and a 2021 third-round pick.

Stafford reportedly requested a trade just two weeks ago.

Goff was drafted 1st overall by the Rams in 2016. Since then, he’s taken them to a Super Bowl. He’s thrown for 18,171 yards and 107 touchdowns.

