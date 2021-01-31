Lions trade Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles Rams
Lions get QB Jared Goff, picks
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions are trading quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The Rams will send back Quarterback Jared Goff, two future first-round picks (2022, 2023) and a 2021 third-round pick.
Stafford reportedly requested a trade just two weeks ago.
Goff was drafted 1st overall by the Rams in 2016. Since then, he’s taken them to a Super Bowl. He’s thrown for 18,171 yards and 107 touchdowns.
