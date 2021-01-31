Advertisement

Lions trade Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles Rams

Lions get QB Jared Goff, picks
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Los Angeles Chargers in the...
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski) (WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions are trading quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Rams will send back Quarterback Jared Goff, two future first-round picks (2022, 2023) and a 2021 third-round pick.

Stafford reportedly requested a trade just two weeks ago.

Goff was drafted 1st overall by the Rams in 2016. Since then, he’s taken them to a Super Bowl. He’s thrown for 18,171 yards and 107 touchdowns.

