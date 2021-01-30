University of Michigan has 11 positive tests from Jan. 23-29

Advertisement

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) - The University of Michigan athletic department reports 11 positive test results for COVID-19 from Jan. 23-29.

The school paused its whole athletic department last weekend after several positive tests for a new COVID-19 variant that transmits at a higher rate. The school said then that it was pausing athletic activities “until further notice and up to 14 days.”

In its latest testing update Friday, the school said there were 3,215 student-athletes, coaches and staff tested from Jan. 23-29. There were 11 positive tests, all athletes.

